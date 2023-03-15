Osimhen Best Striker In The World

William Troost-Ekong has labelled his international teammate Victor Osimhen as the best forward in the world.

Osimhen has earned plaudits for his impressive performances for Serie A leaders this season.

The striker is currently the leading scorer in the Italian top-flight with Napoli in pole position to win their first Scudetto in 30 years.

Read Also: Guardiola: Arsenal Have The Psychological Edge To Win Premier League Title

The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals in 22 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

Osimhen is probably the best striker in the world right now. I am happy for him because he has overcome difficult moments,” he was quoted as saying by Sports Italia.

“It’s a very important year for him, he can win the Scudetto, and then he’ll be able to think about the future.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the…