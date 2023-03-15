Real Madrid Vs Liverpool – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool – Real Madrid will be looking for a repeat of their previous performance after defeating Espanyol 3-1 in La Liga.

Real Madrid controlled 71% of the ball during that contest and made 22 attempts at goal, with seven of them on target. Three of them were successful. Vinicius Junior (22′), Éder Milito (39′), and Marco Asensio (93′) scored goals for Real Madrid.

Espanyol made a total of ten attempts at goal – three on target, only one of was yielded a goal – came from the other end. For Espanyol, Joselu scored after eight minutes.

In their last six games, Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti have netted 11 goals. They have given up five goals in that period, which is a relatively high figure.

Liverpool will be looking to right the wrongs…