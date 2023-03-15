Sanusi Crashes Out With Porto As Inter Reach First UCL Quarter-finals In 12 Years

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi was in action for FC Porto, who crashed out of this season’s Champions League after being held to a goalless draw by Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Sanusi was on from the start for Porto before going off with five minutes left to play.

Inter Milan advanced into the quarter-finals on a 1-0 aggregate win over the Portuguese giants.

It is Inter’s first appearance in the quarter-finals since 2011.

Porto had to finish the game with 10 men after Pepe Cossa was sent off.

At the Etihad, Manchester City hammered RB Leipzig 7-0 to end their two-legged ties 8-1 on aggregate.

Erling Haaland was the star of the game as he netted five goals while Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne got City’s two other strikes.

Haaland is the third player to score five goals in a single UEFA Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014 (Shakhtar Donetsk vs BATE Borisov) and Lionel Messi in March 2012 (Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen).

He becomes the fastest and…