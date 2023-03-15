‘They Can Overturn Result’ –Rudiger Speaks Ahead Rea

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has warned his teammates not to underestimate the Liverpool at home, even after securing a 5-2 win at Anfield in the first leg in the UEFA Champions League.

Rudiger thinks after beating Manchester United 7-0, the Reds will believe they can progress to the Champions League quarter finals at Real’s expense as well.

“We have to approach the opening a bit better than at Anfield because you cannot afford to sleep in the first 15 minutes against a team like Liverpool,” Rudiger said to reporters.

“We saw what happened, we need to find the right balance between attacking and defending.

“As I said before, it’s about not sleeping in the first 15 minutes and that is very important. We have to find the right balance, this is, for us, very important and not only coming here to defend and say we have a three-goal lead. We have to also please our fans and gain confidence for ourselves.

“Liverpool have a very good attacking team and scored…