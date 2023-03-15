Turkish Club Galatasaray Interested In Dessers

Super Eagles forward, Cyriel Dessers has been linked with a summer move to Turkish Super Lig giants, Galatasaray.

The 28-year-old moved to Serie A club, Cremonese last summer from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk.

Galatasaray are in the hunt for a new striker with Argentina international Mauro Icardi set to return to Paris Saint-Germain after his loan spell.

According to reports emanating from Turkey, the Cimbom have identified Dessers as a replacement for Icardi.

The 28-year-old has scored five goals in 20 league appearances for the club.

Dessers has a contract with Cremonese until 2027.

