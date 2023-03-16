Arsenal Favourite To Win Premier League Title

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Harry Redknapp, has picked Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season ahead of Manchester City.

Redknapp said that Arsenal have an advantage to win the title over Man City, adding that he must be truthful.

Arsenal are currently five points ahead of second position Man City on the Premier League table after 27 games.

“Not Tottenham, this year, no. I definitely fancy Arsenal, strongly,” Redknapp said (via Mirror).

“They are top of the league, they look good. I think they are a fantastic team at the moment, Arsenal, I must be truthful.”

He added, “They are two great teams, but I think Arsenal have got the advantage.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.