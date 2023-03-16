Aruna Outclass World No. 4 To Qualify For Quarter-finals

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna produced a masterclass performance, to defeat world number four Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan in three straight sets to advance into the men’s singles quarter-finals of the 2023 WTT Smash in Singapore.

Aruna recorded a 3-0 win against his Japanese counterpart to progress into the last eight.

He took the first set 11-7, then secured a 13-11 win in the second before wrapping things up 11-7 in the third.

Aruna will be back in action on Friday when he will face either Brazil’s Hugo Calderano or Darko Jorgic from Slovenia in the quarter-finals.

He kicked off the WTT Singapore Smash with a win against Germany’s Ruwen Filus of Germany in the first round before overcoming France’s Alex Lebrun in the second round.

The tournament which kicked off on March 11th and will end on March 9th, will see winners in the singles go home with $100,000.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…