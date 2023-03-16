Burna Boy To Perform At UEFA Champions League Final In Istanbul

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter and producer, Burna Boy, will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10.

Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, made the announcement on their Champions League Twitter handle on Thursday.

Burna Boy, fresh from a record-breaking year and the release of his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, will take to the Pepsi stage alongside another soon-to-be-announced global sensation.

Commenting on the UEFA Champions League final performance, Burna Boy: “As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year’s final.

“Music and football are the ultimate combination, so you already know I’ll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world ain’t ready for what we have in store!”

Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi’s Senior…