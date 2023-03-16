Europa: Man United, Juventus Pick Quarter-finals Tickets

Manchester United and Juventus have qualified for the quarter-finals of this season’s Europa League, after recording away wins against Real Betis and Freiburg respectively on Thursday.

After securing a 4-1 first leg win at Old Trafford, United edged Betis 1-0 in the reverse fixture to advance 5-1 on aggregate.

Marcus Rashford got the only goal for United in the 55th minute thanks to an assist from Casemiro.

In Germany, Juventus overcame 10-man Freiburg 2-0 to seal a 3-0 aggregate scoreline.

After having his initial strike ruled out for offside, Dusan Vlahovic put Juventus 1-0 ahead in the 45th minute.

The penalty was awarded after Manuel Guide stopped a goal-bound shot with his arm and was sent off.

And in the 95th minute Federico Chiesa added the second goal to seal the win for the Serie A giants.

In other results, Sevilla lost 1-0 away to Fenerbahce but went through 2-1 on aggregate while Feyenoord hammered Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 for an aggregate score of 8-2.

