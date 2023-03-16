Infantino Re-elected For Second Term

Gianni Infantino has been re-elected for a second term unopposed as president of world football governing body FIFA.

Infantino’s re-election was announced at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday.

His re-election will see him run from 2023 to 2027.

A press release from FIFA read:”Gianni Infantino will serve a second term as FIFA President after being re-elected unopposed to lead global football’s governing body for another four years, during the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda.

“For the first time in its history, an elective FIFA Congress took place in Africa. The proceedings were opened by His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda. In his address, President Kagame welcomed delegates from the 208 gathered member associations to his country, and congratulated President Infantino on his impending re-election.

“The FIFA President stressed FIFA’s role to organise competitions and to develop football. The President revealed that…