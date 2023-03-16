Osimhen Makes UEFA Champions League Team Of Round 16

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was named in the UEFA Champions League Team of Round 16.

The list was compiled by football facts and statistics website, whoscored.com.

Osimhen and three of his Napoli teammates were named in the list which also has Vinicius Junior, Joshua Kimmich, former Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana and Kingsley Coman.

Osimhen was instrumental for Napoli‘s first-ever Champions League quarter-finals qualification following their 5-0 aggregate win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the first leg which Napoli won 2-0, Osimhen scored one of the goals before bagging a brace in the reverse fixture which ended 3-0 on Wednesday.

He has netted four goals in five appearances in Europe’s elite competition this season.

Also, Osimhen has been named in the Eagles’ 23-man squad for this month’s 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

The first leg comes up at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 5pm on Friday, 24th March, and the second…