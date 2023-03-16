Osimhen Targets 50th Partenopei Goal

Super Eagles forward , Victor Osimhen will look to score his 50th goal for Napoli when they take on Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt in their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (today).

The Round of 16 second leg clash will also be Osimhen’s 90th for the Partenopei.

The 24-year-old has scored 49 goals and provided 14 assists in 89th appearances across all competitions for Napoli since his arrival from Ligue 1 club, Lille in 2020.

The striker was on target and had a goal chalked off for offside in the first leg a fortnight ago.

Osimhen is expected to lead Osimhen’s attack against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Nigerian has scored two goals in four outings for Napoli in the competition this season.

Napoli are aiming to reach the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

By Adeboye Amosu

