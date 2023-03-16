Southgate Drops Tomori, Abraham From England Squad Again

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and Roma forward Tammy Abraham have been left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad for the qualifiers against Italy on Thursday, March 23 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and Ukraine on Sunday, March 26 at the Wembley Stadium.

The Serie A duo have not had a good run with the national team lately and also missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Reims front man Folarin Balogun is also not included in the England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

However Brentford striker Ivan Toney made the aforementioned list.

Tomori has made three appearances for the Three Lions of England , while Abraham has found the net three times in 11 appearances for England.

England are in Group C alongside Ukraine, Italy, North Macedonia and Malta for the qualifiers.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben…