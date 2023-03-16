UCL: Osimhen Named Man Of The Match In Napoli’s Win Against Frankfurt

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was named Man of the Match in Napoli’s 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

Osimhen scored two goals as Napoli won 5-0 on aggregate and sealed a first-ever Champions League quarter-final spot.

He scored one of the goals when Napoli won the first leg 2-0 in Germany.

The Nigerian opened scoring in two minutes of first half stoppage time before adding the second on 53 minutes.

Piotr Zielinski then added the third goal in the 64th minute from the penalty spot.

