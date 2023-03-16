UEFA Conference League Lauds Orban’s Hat-trick Record

The UEFA Conference League has saluted Nigerian striker Gift Orban’s hat trick record that was set during Gent’s win over Istanbul Basaksehir in their round of 16 second leg fixture.

Gent walloped Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 on Wednesday March 15 at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Orban scored in the 31st, 32nd and 34th minute of the first half for Belgian outfit Gent and Hugo Cuypers added a fourth subsequently before halftime.

Adnan Januzaj pulled one back for the home team in the 88th minute.

Orban’s hat trick was scored in three minutes and twenty five seconds and he now holds the record for the fastest goal in the history of UEFA club competitions.

The UEFA Conference League hailed the youngster on their Twitter handle.

“Gift Orban writes his name into the record books #UECL,”the Tweet reads

Orban has netted five times in four UEFA Conference League matches this season.

Gent play Eupen next in a Belgian Pro League match on Sunday, March 19 at the Ghelamco…