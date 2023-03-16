Usman To Increase Net Worth To $4 Million At UFC 286

Nigerian Nightmare – the UFC men’s pound-for-pound fifth-ranked fighter, Kamaru Usman, is set to increase his net worth by over $1 million at UFC 286, thanks to sponsorship deals previously with Reebok, Trifecta, and an NFT deal with UFC Strike.

UFC 286 will hold at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18, 2023 with the welterweight championship up for grabs. Newly crowned champion, Leon Edwards, will defend his title for the first time against the former champion, Usman.

After his third bout versus Leon Edwards, Usman is estimated to be worth $4 million.

Prior to UFC 286, Usman was estimated to have a net worth of $3 million.

According to The Sports Daily, the 35-year-old fighter is estimated to earn over $500,000 in guaranteed salary at UFC 286.

How big are Kamaru Usman’s Career Earnings?

Kamaru Usman was an unstoppable force ever since he stepped foot inside the UFC…