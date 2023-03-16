‘We’re Not Afraid Of Their Fans’ –Mourinho Speaks Ahea

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has revealed that his players are not afraid of the harsh atmosphere they will face against Real Sociedad in tonight’s Europa League.

La Real coach Imanol Alguacil has warned the visitors of a red-hot atmosphere waiting for them as Roma defend a 2-0 lead in their Europa League round of 16 tie.

“These are respectful comments. He is firing up his players and the atmosphere, that is his job, he is a good coach on a technical level and is proving he is a good coach in the way he communicates with his people,” said Mourinho.

“This is the advantage of a team that plays the second leg at home, because it knows exactly what it needs and can set out the strategy. We have our strategy and obviously are confident.

“The Stadio Olimpico always gives us a perfect storm, but ultimately the teams play on the field. The only time I ever saw a stadium score a goal was in the Champions League semi-final in 2005, when the ball didn’t go in for Liverpool and it…