Why I Didn’t Take Penalty Against Frankfurt

Victor Osimhen has explained why he turned down the chance to score a hat-trick In Napoli’s round 16 Champions League win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Osimhen scored two goals as Napoli defeated Frankfurt 3-0 to qualify for a first-ever Champions League quarter-final place 5-0 on aggregate.

The Super Eagles striker scored in the two minutes into first half stoppage time and netted his second goal in the 53rd minute.

Piotr Zielinski scored Napoli’s third from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Osimhen would have taken the penalty to bag a hat-trick but instead handed the ball over to Zielinski.

And in a video posted on BT Sport’s YouTube channel, Osimhen said he is unperturbed about who scores as long as Napoli win.

“The penalty Zieliniski asked me if he could take it, of course I’m a team player it doesn’t matter who scores as long as the team achieves success. I know my goals will come with or without penalty.”

