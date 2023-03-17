ECL: Moffi Scores, Bags Assist As Nice Edge FC Sheriff

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi was at his best mettle as he netted a goal and bagged an assist in Nice’s 3-1 win over FC Sheriff in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.

Gaetan Laborde opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a beautiful finish before the Nigerian international made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute.

However, Sheriff reduced the scoreline in the 54th minute through Abdoul Tapsoba’s well taken goal to the delight of the technical crew.

However, as Sheriff finally began to commit, perhaps a little to late in the encounter, spaces opened up at the back, and Billal Brahimi profited from them.

The Algerian international broke through two challenges inside his own half, fed Moffi, who hit the post. The rebound fell fortuoutously for Brahimi, who tucked home into the open net from a couple of yards out.

