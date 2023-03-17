European Clubs Chase Flying Eagles Defender, Frederick

Three European clubs, FC Midtylland, RB Leipzig and Anderlecht are interested in signing Flying Eagles defender, Benjamin Frederick.

According to renowned transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Belgian giants, Anderlecht, Danish side, FC Midtjylland and Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig are tracking the centre-back.

“Nigerian 17-year old defender Benjamin Frederick is now attracting interest around Europe as Anderlecht, RB Leipzig and Midtjylland are tracking him 🇳🇬 #transfers,” Romano wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Frederick was one of the stand out players in U20 African Cup this month, now represented by CAA Base.”

The centre-back played every minute of Flying Eagles’ six games at the recently concluded Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The player is yet to make an appearance for his Nigeria Premier Football League club , Nasarawa United this season.

He is expected to be included in Flying Eagles’ squad for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Indonesia…