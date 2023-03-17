Exclusive: ‘There Is Consistency In Peseiro’s Super Eagles List’ -Shorunmu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has praised the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro for his consistency with the list of players invited to the senior national team.

Recall that Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookan, Alex Iwobi and 20 other players have been included in Peseiro’s list for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifiying double header against Guinea Bissau.

However, Two players from the Flying Eagles squad that finished third recently in Egypt are surprise inclusion.

Nigeria and Guinea Bissau will meet at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 5pm on Friday, 24th March, before jetting out to fulfill the reverse fixture three days later at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.

Reacting to the list of invited players, Shorunmu told Completesports.com that the Portuguese tactician has been consistent with list of invited players to the Super Eagles.

“I think the list of invited players for the game against Guinea-Bissau are good. Atleast, Jose…