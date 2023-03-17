‘He’s A Great Finisher’ -Ten Hag Hails Rashford

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag says Marcus Rashford is a good finisher after his brilliant display against Real Betis in the second leg round of 16 tie of the Europa League.

Recall that the England international netted the only goal of the game in their 1-0 win over Real Betis on Thursday at the Benito Villamarin.

Rashford scored the only goal of the game with a long range effort in the 56th minute.

In his post match conference, Ten Hag gave kudos to Rashford and the Manchester United squad.

“I think he missed two big chances but then he can deal with that,” Manutd.com quoted Ten Hag as saying

“That is important for a striker, you can deal with not every chance is going to be a goal. He will always be in the position he can score and he has to be focused on that. He always keeps trying and he got his reward. It tells you something about the team performance and about him (his goal record).

” If Rashy keeps his focus and makes sure he has the energy, the way we play, the…