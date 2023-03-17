“In Life Go Where You’re Appreciated’

Folarin Balogun has reacted to being left out of the first England squad released by head coach Gareth Southgate on Thursday.

Balogun, who is on loan to Reims from Arsenal, has been in brilliant form scoring 16 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season.

Balogun has scored more league goals than both Lionel Messi and Neymar this campaign, and is only three behind joint-leaders Jonathan David and Kylian Mbappe (19).

The 21-year-old was born in the United States, and has represented both England and the USA at youth level throughout his career.

Also, he is also eligible to play for Nigeria, and his reaction to being left out of the England squad suggests that he may be finished with the Three Lions.

And on Thursday Southgate announced the England squad for the upcoming European qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

While Ivan Toney was finally called up, Balogun, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben White missed out.

And Balogun immediately took to Instagram and…