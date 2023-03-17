‘Italian Clubs Have Rediscovered The Taste Of Defending’

Juventus great Alex del Piero has lauded the performance of Italian clubs in Europe competitions this season.

Recall that Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli are into the Champions League quarterfinals. Juventus and Roma are in the Europa League quarters and Fiorentina has done the same in the Conference League.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, Del Piero stated that he’s delighted that the teams have rediscovered the taste for defending themselves

Del Piero said, “The Italian teams have rediscovered the taste for defending themselves… Roma built qualification on the two challenges and presented itself to this competition with the quality of knowing how to adapt to what the challenge demands.”

“For Juventus, the goals from (Dusan) Vlahovic and (Fede) Chiesa are important, also from a moral point of view. Then it was important to bring them home even if with too much suffering given the extra man. Overall, however, Juve take home the win, so that’s good.”

