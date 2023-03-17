Mmadu Mourns The Late Former Super Falcons Coach Mabo

Former Super Falcons midfielder, Maureen Mmadu, has joined the football fraternity in Nigeria to express deep sorrow over the death, on Monday morning, of former Nigeria defender and coach of the country’s senior women’s national team team, Ismaila Mabo, Completesports.com reports.

The founder of Maureen Mmadu Football Kiddies Club spoke to Completesports.com in Awka at the ongoing NEROS Anambra FA Cup.

The great and humble Pa Ismaila Mabo who steered the Super Falcons to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the USA in 1999 died at 80 after a protracted illness, according to reports.

“The death of Pa Ismaila Mabo came to me as a huge shock. Again, we have lost a great man and an accomplished trainer-of-trainers in the Nigeria Football fraternity,” Mmadu told Completesports.com.

Also Read: Burna Boy To Perform At UEFA Champions League Final In Istanbul

“I am pained and heartbroken to say the least because he inspired me a lot as a…