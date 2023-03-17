NBB Of C Suspend, Fine Boxers Over Unruly Behaviours

The professional boxing governing body in the Country, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, NBB of C’s hammer has fallen on two boxers who were unruly at a recent promotion.

The boxers are Sikiru Shogbesan known as ‘Omo Iya Eleja’ and Rasheed Adeyemi aka ‘Fally Boy’.

Shogbesan (11-3-0, 5KOs) who is the National Super Featherweight Champion was handed a six Months suspension in addition to a thirty thousand Naira (N30, 000) fine for inciting his fans who heeded and went on rampage destroying plastic seats at the venue.

In the suspension letter signed by both NBB of C President, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo and Secretary, Remi Aboderin he was also told to ask his wife to stay away from his boxing activities because of her emotions at Ringside which the boxing board deems inimical to his career progress.

Also Read: Usman To Increase Net Worth To $4 Million At UFC 286

On his part, Adeyemo (10-0-0, 6KOs), an unbeaten Super Welterweight contender was asked to pay a reduced sum of…