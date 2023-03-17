Orban Wins Europa Conference League Player Of The Week Award

Nigerian striker Gift Orban has won Europa Conference League Player of the Week award following his hat-trick heroics for Gent on Thursday.

After netting four goals in Gent’s 6-2 win against Zulte-Waregem in the Belgian Jupiler last Sunday, Orban bagged a hat-trick as Gent thrashed Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 away in the second leg to advance into the quarter-finals.

He wrote his name in the record books by scoring the quickest hat-trick in the history of UEFA club competition.

He grabbed the hat-trick in three minutes and 25 seconds which eclipsed the landmarks set in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Also Read: ‘He’s Gradually Becoming A Point Striker In World Football’ –Oliseh Lauds Osimhen

The 20-year-old also scored Gent’s goal in the first leg in Belgium which ended 1-1.

He now has five goals in four appearances in the Europa Conference League this season.

And announcing Orban as the winner, UEFA wrote on the Europa Conference League Twitter…