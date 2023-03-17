Osimhen Born To Play In Premier League –Kakay

QPR defender Osman Kakay says Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been destined to play in the Play in the Premier League.

Recall that the Nigerian international has been sensational for Napoli this season and again was on the scoresheet in last night’s Champions League win against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Nigeria international scored twice as Napoli won 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals 5-0 on aggregate.

Kakay has faced Osimhen when playing for Sierra Leone and admits he was impressed by the striker up close.

On behalf of CopyBet, Kakay told Tribalfootball.com: “To be fair that game that we played against him, it was a crazy game we drew 4-4.

“I remember him just being so fast and agile. Yeah so quick, so I’m not surprised what he’s doing in Italy right now.

“Nigeria have a lot of talented players, so yeah he’s one of these to watch.”

Well aware of the rumours linking Osimhen with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, Kakay says he can see the…