Osimhen Can Lead Napoli To Champions League Glory

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie says he’s confident Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen can lead Napoli to UEFA Champions League glory if the team remain compact with their style of play.

Recall that the Nigerian international netted a brace in Napoli’s 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday and into the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time.

For Osimhen, he goes into the record books of Napoli as his brace made him the first Napoli player in history to score in both legs of the competition. He now has 23 goals in 28 games this season in all competition.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg star stated that Osimhen has shown that he’s a complete striker for the big stage in Europe.

He stated that the Super Eagles star has what it takes to lead Napoli to the Champions League glory if his teammates remain compact in their style of play.

