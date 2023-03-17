Real Betis Capable Of Overturning Result Against Man

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez insists they’have what it takes to upset Man United in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s side are in a desirable position following their 4-1 success at Old Trafford last week in the first-leg of the round 16 tie.

Rodriguez said: ”Well, I think we’ve been working for a long time to create a better Betis.

”We know today’s game is going to be difficult and tough. This is a great opponent, but we’re going to try anyway.

”We know we have the tools to compete, play smart and try to turn around this game.”

He added, ”I think the most important thing is to be smart.

”We have to be together, like we’ve been all season. We know that we have a great opponent in front of us, and we know they have the lead.

”As always, we’re going to compete and leave everything out there to make things right and reach our goals.”

