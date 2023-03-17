Spalletti:‘I Preferred Not Meeting An Italian Side’

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has said he would have preferred to avoid an Italian team in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Serie A leaders Napoli will face seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan in the quarter-finals following the results of the draw at the UEFA headquarters on Friday morning.

And speaking to Kiss Kiss Napoli, Spalletti said due to Milan’s extensive experience in the Champions League and being the second-most successful side in the competition’s history, he considers them favourites to qualify for the semi-finals.

“I preferred not to meet an Italian side,” he said. “I’ve already heard some rumours going around and only the footballing incompetents talk about a good draw because Milan feel at home in the Champions League, they have won the competition seven times, second only to Real Madrid,” the Napoli coach continued.

“Needless to say that their director Paolo Maldini alone has won five. In the past few days, I’ve read that PSG…