UCL: Pioli Upbeat AC Milan Will Beat Napoli

AC Milan coach, Stefano Pioli has said that the Rossoneri can beat Napoli in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

The Serie A clubs were drawn together for the quarter-finals on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Pioli highlighted AC Milan’s Champions League pedigree and stated that the aim is to make it through to the semi-final.

“We found out during training,” acmilan.com quoted Pioli as saying.

“It would have been difficult whoever we got. We’re in the quarter-finals, we’re AC Milan and we want to progress further. Napoli are enjoying a great league campaign, but the Champions League is the Champions League and AC Milan is AC Milan.

“It’s exciting and fascinating that our opponents are strong, but we’re deservedly part of it and have plenty of motivation and ambition. We’ll play with the aim of making it through. We’ll have time to talk about the…