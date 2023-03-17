UCL: Real Madrid To Face Chelsea, Osimhen’s Napoli Drawn Against Milan In Quarter-finals

Holders Real Madrid will take on Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

The draw was confirmed on Friday, March 17 in Nyon, Switzerland.

This is the third season running that Madrid and Chelsea will meet in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Both teams met in the quarter-finals last season with Madrid edging it 5-4 on aggregate.

And in the 2020/21 campaign, Chelsea overcame Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals and went on to be crowned champions.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates will take on seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan.

Osimhen was instrumental for Napoli as his three goals over two legs against Eintracht Frankfurt, earned the Serie A leaders a first-ever Champions League quarter-finals appearance.

And in another tough draw Bayern Munich will square off against Premier League champions Manchester City.

It will be a tie that will see Pep Guardiola take on his former club Bayern.

And Inter…