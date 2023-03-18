Barca Win Over Madrid Could Be Decisive In Laliga Title Race 

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez, has stated that a win for the Catalans over Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Clasico, at the Camp Nou could be decisive in the 2022/23 Laliga title race.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Xavi said the Blaugrana (Blue and Red) have a 50% chance of winning the match.

“This Madrid team is the European champion and they won the last league comfortably,” FCBarcelona.com quoted Xavi as saying. ”

Xavi added: “It’ll be a tight game and I say we have a 50% chance. This game could be decisive if we win it, but it’s not like a grand final. If we win it would build up a huge difference, but it wouldn’t decide the league mathematically.

“I get excited by Clasicos, they motivate me. And it’s a nice scenario because we have so much to win. It’s my first Clasico as a coach at Spotify Camp Nou, so it’s especially motivating.”

Barcelona currently…