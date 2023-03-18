Crystal Palace Sack Vieira After 18 Months In Charge

Struggling Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after 18 months in charge.

Palace confirmed Vieira’s sack in a statement released on Friday.

Vieira departed Palace after a run of 12 games without a victory in all competitions.

The last time Palace won a game was against Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve 2022.

That run saw Palace exit the FA Cup at the third round to Premier League bottom side Southampton, while they have slipped to within three points of the relegation zone.

The Arsenal legend’s last match in charge of Palace was a 1-0 loss to rivals Brighton, the fourth successive game in which the south London club have failed to score.

Palace failed to register a shot on target in three consecutive games against Aston Villa, Manchcester City and Liverpool – becoming the first Premier League to do so since Opta started recording data in 2003.

Commenting on Vieira’s sack, Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement: “It is with enormous regret that…