Dennis Ends Goals Drought As Forest Suffer Home Loss

Emmanuel Dennis ended his goals drought which unfortunately was not enough, as Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 at home to top-four hopefuls Newcastle United in Friday night’s Premier League clash, Completesports.com reports.

It was Dennis’ second goal in the Premier League this season and his last strike came on 10th October, 2022 in a 1-1 home draw against Aston Villa.

The Super Eagles forward broke the deadlock on 26 minutes before Alexander Isak equalised for Newcastle in two minutes of first half stoppage time.

And in the 93rd minute Isak made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.

The defeat leaves Forest in 14th place on 26 points, just two points away from the relegation zone.

Also, Forest have now winless in their last six games (four defeats and two draws.

And in the Serie A, Tyronne Ebuehi scored for struggling Empoli who lost 2-1 away to Atalanta.

Ebuehi put Empoli 1-0 up in the 44th…