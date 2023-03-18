Facing Real Madrid Will Be Difficult Game For Chelsea

Chelsea winger, Christian Pulisic has revealed that the Blues face a difficult test against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Pulisic also said that it was crazy how fast things can change in football after Chelsea won their last three games in a row before the Champions League draw with Real Madrid.

The two-legged Champions League quarter-finals will take place on April 11-12 and April 18-19.

“I would not want to play us in the Champions League, I will say that much,” Pulisic told ESPN.

“I think we were in a similar situation as far as the last time we won the Champions League. Halfway through the year, we are struggling in the league and a lot of people are counting us out. Look what happened then.

“Has it been easy in recent weeks? No, but I am proud of the way the team has overcome it and the last week that we have had, getting three wins in a row.

“I am feeling a lot of confidence now and it is crazy how fast things can change in…