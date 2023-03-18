Four Wins In A Row Will Be Splendid

Chelsea manager Graham Potter will look to win his fourth game in a row as the Blues take on Everton on Saturday at the Stamford Bridge.

The West London club have won their last three games in all competitions.

Potter told Chelseafc.com that the players are in high spirits following the recent victories.

“The mood’s been really good as you can imagine,” Potter said.

Read Also:UCL: Facing Real Madrid Will Be Difficult Game For Chelsea –Pulisic

“Three wins in a week is positive, the boys have always been together. There’s a spirit that’s building, that’s positive for us and momentum is going our but we have a tough game at the weekend. So we need to make sure we focus on that and get ourselves ready for it.

“Four wins would be really significant. It gives a chance to go into the break with a really positive mood but we have to earn that. We can’t get think too much of the past, we have to go into the game and fight for the points.”

Chelsea have amassed 37…