‘Jos And The Death Of The Field Marshall’ – A Small Tribute! 

At dawn of March 13, 2023, the ‘Field Marshall’ died.

The sound of messages bombarding my phone woke me up that morning.

The first came from my former classmate and childhood friend, retired Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, and Captain our football and athletics teams in St. Murumba College, Jos, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, ‘Planner the Dazzler’, the man who dazzled with his feet as well as his brain whilst we were in school.

With his message came a flood of memories of Jos and of the Field Marshall.

I spent the first 17 years of my life in Jos, undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on the face of the earth. Anyone that knew Jos before the internecine crisis of 1966 and even into the 1980s, would tell you exactly the same thing – Tin City was the best place to be born, to grow up, to work and to live a life in search of genuine happiness. The city had everything good as sample to offer the world.

Its climate was, and still is, one of the…