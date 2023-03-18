Lampard, Gerrard Can’t Fix Crystal Palace Problems –Jordan W

Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan has warned the club against replacing the sacked Patrick Vieira with Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard as their next manager.

Crystal Palace, in what has been considered a very harsh decision on Friday, sacked Vieira following his lack of victory in 12 games.

Gerrard and Lampard, both former England captains, were sacked from their separate management jobs at Aston Villa and Everton recently. They have been without jobs.

Jordan advised the club to make use of the coming international break to go in search of a better manager instead of making another unfavourable decision.

“If you start veering into the territory of people like Gerrard and Lampard, well, Lampard was interviewed by Palace a couple of years ago and they didn’t want him then. What’s changed?” He said on talkSPORT.

“He would have got Everton relegated, he was a disaster there towards the end, and Gerrard was a disaster at Aston Villa.

“Why would either of those…