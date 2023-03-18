Liverpool’s Problems Not Because Of Mane’s Departure

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson has denied saying the team’s problems was because of Sadio Mane’s departure for Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old made the big-money move to Bayern Munich last summer after a successful six-year stint at Anfield. Mane won every major honour during his time on Merseyside, scoring 120 goals in 269 matches.

When quizzed about whether Mane’s loss has been key, Robertson told BBC Radio 5 Live: “To be honest, no. Don’t get me wrong, I had a fantastic relationship with Sadio in terms of me and him down the left-hand side for five years. He was a joy to play with, every game.

“I loved playing with him, we linked really well. He helped me going the back the way I helped him going forward. And yeah we linked up really well. When he left, there was probably no-one more gutted than me because of the relationship we had.

“But we’ve got fantastic players that can play in their positions. We brought in Darwin [Nunez], who has been really good to…