Nigerian Forward Nominated For Two Awards

Nigeria forward, Gift Orban is in the running for the UEFA Europa Conference League Player and Goal of the Week awards.

Orban netted thrice as Belgian Pro League outfit, KAA Gent thrashed Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 in the sesond leg of their Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday night.

It was the fastest-ever hat-trick in the competition’s history.

Gent progressed to the quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, Az Alkmaar forward, Jesper Karlssson and Anderlecht star, Bert Verbruggen are the other players nominated for the Player of the Week award.

Orban is also in contention for the Goal of the Week prize.

Bowen, Sivasspor’s Erdogan Yesllyurt and Gaetan Laborde of OGC Nice are the other nominees for the award.



By Adeboye Amosu

