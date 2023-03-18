Salisu Invites Orban, 15 Other Foreign Stars For Guinea Clash

U23 Head Coach, Salsu Yusuf has invited Gift Emmanuel Orban and 15 overseas-based players to the team’s camp in preparation for this month’s U23 AFCON final qualifying fixture against Guinea.

The Olympic Eagles trade tackles with their Guinean counterparts in a first leg encounter scheduled for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 4pm on Wednesday, 22nd March,

The return leg is set for the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan from 7pm Morocco time on Tuesday, 28th March.

Guinea does not have any venue approved in the country for international matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.