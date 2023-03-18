Serie A: Dessers, Okereke Feature In Cremonese Away Draw At Monza

Nigerian duo, Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke were both in action as Cremonese were held to a 1-1 draw by their hosts Monza at the U-Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Okereke was named in the starting line-up, while Dessers started the game on the bench.

Okereke was replaced by Dessers on 65 minutes.

Daniel Ciofani gave Cremonese the lead a minute after the hour mark.

The home team rallied back with Carlos Augusto levelling scores in the 69th minute.

Cremonese , who have won just one game this season remain in the bottom half of the table.

Dessers has scored five goals in 20 league appearances for the club, while Okereke has netted five times from 25 outings.