CAFCC: Rivers United Secure Last Eight Spot After Draw Vs Diables Noirs

Rivers United are through to the quarter- finals of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Congolese club, Diable Noirs in Uyo on Sunday.

The visitors took the lead through an own goal on 14 minutes from Rivers United’s Ghanaian import, Emmanuel Ampiah.

The home team dominated the game afterwards but were unable to find the equaliser in the first half.



Former Kano Pillars forward, Nyima Nwagua slotted the ball home from close range in the 73rd minute for the equaliser.

Nwagua added the second four minutes later.

Diable Noirs earned a share of the spoils with Deo Gracias Basinga equalising for the away side nine minutes from time.

Rivers United top Group B with 10 points from five matches.