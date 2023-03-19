Haaland Relishes Scoring Hat-trick In Man City’s FA Cup Win

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reiterated his passion for scoring goals following his hattrick in the 6-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday, March 18 at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland scored in the 32nd, 35th and 59th minutes of the game to complete his hat trick.

Argentine World Cup hero Julian Alvarez scored in the 62nd and 73rd minute to seal his brace and Cole Palmer had a goal in the 68th minute.

Haaland has a total of eight goals in the last two games for City and he praised the team’s form heading into the international break.

“It’s been a good couple of last games, important games,” Mancity.com quoted Haaland as saying

“7-0 and 6-0 before the national team break is impressive and I’m really happy . Every goals means a lot, it doesn’t matter, every goal for the team means a lot.

“To win 6-0 is an amazing thing against a good Burnley side. So I’m really happy and the next game now is at Wembley. aIm a striker, I love to…