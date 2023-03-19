La Liga: Chukwueze Scores In Villarreal’s Win Over Osasuna

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was on target as Villarreal defeated Osasuna 3-1 in Sunday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 25th appearance, has netted four goals and bagged five assists this ongoing season.

Chukwueze wasted no time to add to his goal tally as he scored the opening goal for Villarreal in the 14th minute to silence the home supporters.

The Super Eagles star netted another goal in the 17th minute but was cancelled by the Video Assisted Referee (VAR).

However, Morales extended the visitor’s lead in the 85th minute before grabbing his brace in the 93rd minute.

The win means villarreal sit 6th on 41 points while Osasuna sit 9th on 34 points on the league table.