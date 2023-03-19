La Liga: ‘We’ll Attack Forcefully’ -Ancelotti Speaks Ahead Barca Vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that his team will approach today’s game against Barca with an attacking mindset.

Recall that Real Madrid need victory to keep LaLiga leaders Barca within touching distance with the Catalans nine points clear.

However, the Italian tactician stated that he won’t defend to absolve pressure from Barcelona.

Ancelotti said, “We have to enjoy the moment and be on the front foot in a hugely important game. We can win it if we’re able to show the best of ourselves in every sense; individually, collectively, in attack and defence. We’re not thinking about the league being over, we’re focused on winning tomorrow’s game. That’s the only thing in our minds, we want to cut the deficit.

“We’ll have a plan because we know each other so well, there are no secrets. You just think about how to cause them problems and hurt them with how we go about the game. That will be in our minds until kick-off. We’ll look to attack but…