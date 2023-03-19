Osimhen’s Brace Helps Napoli To 4-0 Win Vs Torino, Go 21 Points Clear At The Top

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scored two goals as run away leader in Serie A Napoli hammered Torino 4-0 away on Sunday.

The two goals took Osimhen’s tally in the Serie A this season to 21.

He hs 44 Serie A goals and is just two strikes from equaling George Weah’s record.

Also, Napoli temporarily go 21 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan, who will take on Juventus later on Sunday.

Osimhen put Napoli 1-0 ahead in the ninth minute before Kvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 2-0 in the 35th minute.

In the 51st minute Osimhen got his second of the game to put Napoli 3-0 up before Taguy Ndombele got the fourth in the 68th minute.

The Super Eagles striker was then taken off in the 71st minute.

He is expected to join up with his Super Eagles teammates for the 2023 AFCON qualifying double header against a Guinea-Bissau.