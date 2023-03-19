Real Madrid Ponder Lukaku Move

European champions, Real Madrid are considering a move for Belgium forward, Romelu Lukaku

The 29-year-old has not had an easy year back in Serie A following his return on loan last summer, dealing with frustrating injuries and poor physical condition.

After missing 18 games across all competitions for Inter this season, Lukaku has finally started to find his footing again in Serie A, but it may be too little too late as Inter prepare to invest elsewhere.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Real Madrid are considering picking up Lukaku from Chelsea in the summer to accompany Karim Benzema in attack.

Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of the Belgian striker and a deal would likely be accessible, with the Blues keen to shift the unwanted forward.

Lukaku has scored five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions this campaign.